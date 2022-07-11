Allen Investment Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 213 stocks valued at a total of $5.79Bil. The top holdings were UNH(7.48%), GOOG(7.37%), and SCHW(7.03%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Allen Investment Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Allen Investment Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:META by 1,002,352 shares. The trade had a 2.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.08.

On 11/07/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $94.55 per share and a market cap of $252.50Bil. The stock has returned -72.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-book ratio of 2.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.11 and a price-sales ratio of 2.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Allen Investment Management LLC bought 848,152 shares of NAS:ADI for a total holding of 1,703,355. The trade had a 2.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $158.13.

On 11/07/2022, Analog Devices Inc traded for a price of $146.46 per share and a market cap of $75.44Bil. The stock has returned -18.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Analog Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 40.52, a price-book ratio of 2.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.27 and a price-sales ratio of 6.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Allen Investment Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:SYY by 1,008,903 shares. The trade had a 1.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $83.28.

On 11/07/2022, Sysco Corp traded for a price of $82.545 per share and a market cap of $41.90Bil. The stock has returned 4.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sysco Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-book ratio of 37.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.82 and a price-sales ratio of 0.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Allen Investment Management LLC bought 502,909 shares of NAS:GOOG for a total holding of 4,438,769. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.66.

On 11/07/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $87.5001 per share and a market cap of $1,131.65Bil. The stock has returned -41.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-book ratio of 4.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.92 and a price-sales ratio of 4.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Allen Investment Management LLC bought 158,030 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 1,747,640. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 11/07/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $223.819 per share and a market cap of $1,667.45Bil. The stock has returned -32.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-book ratio of 9.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.79 and a price-sales ratio of 8.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

