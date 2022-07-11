Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 576 stocks valued at a total of $1.02Bil. The top holdings were RSP(6.73%), ABBV(4.45%), and VIG(3.50%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 314,279 shares of NYSE:ABBV for a total holding of 338,809. The trade had a 4.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $143.5.

On 11/07/2022, AbbVie Inc traded for a price of $146.63 per share and a market cap of $258.36Bil. The stock has returned 29.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AbbVie Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-book ratio of 17.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.83 and a price-sales ratio of 4.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in AMEX:UAMY by 275,080 shares. The trade had a 4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $0.44.

On 11/07/2022, United States Antimony Corp traded for a price of $0.37 per share and a market cap of $39.80Mil. The stock has returned -58.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, United States Antimony Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 41.62, a price-book ratio of 1.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.18 and a price-sales ratio of 3.50.

The guru sold out of their 82,709-share investment in ARCA:VTEB. Previously, the stock had a 2.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.7 during the quarter.

On 11/07/2022, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.6296 per share and a market cap of $21.01Bil. The stock has returned -11.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 248,973 shares in NAS:IEF, giving the stock a 2.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $100.88 during the quarter.

On 11/07/2022, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $93.22 per share and a market cap of $21.43Bil. The stock has returned -18.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VBR by 152,972 shares. The trade had a 2.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $158.1.

On 11/07/2022, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $159.28 per share and a market cap of $23.50Bil. The stock has returned -12.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a price-book ratio of 1.54.

