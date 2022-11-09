As noted in its third quarter earnings press release and webcast presentation, Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) will participate in the following events in the fourth quarter. Senior management will provide an overview of the business, strategic priorities, and the transformational acquisition of Anixter International.

Conferences Baird 2022 Global Industrial Conference November 9, 2022 Chicago, IL 1:45 p.m. CT – Fireside Chat John Engel, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Dave Schulz, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Stephens Annual Investment Conference November 16, 2022 Nashville, TN 2:00 p.m. CT – Fireside Chat Dave Schulz, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Webcast registration details and materials can be found on Wesco’s Investors homepage under Events and Webcasts at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.wesco.com%2F.

About Wesco International

Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500® company with more than $18 billion in annual sales and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs over 18,000 people, partners with the industry’s premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world, including more than 90% of FORTUNE 100® companies. With nearly 1,500,000 products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates approximately 800 branches, warehouses and sales offices in more than 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and multi-national corporations.

