AM INVESTMENT STRATEGIES LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 91 stocks valued at a total of $273.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(18.80%), BRK.B(12.07%), and AMZN(11.89%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AM INVESTMENT STRATEGIES LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

AM INVESTMENT STRATEGIES LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MHK by 40,010 shares. The trade had a 1.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $116.07.

On 11/07/2022, Mohawk Industries Inc traded for a price of $90.0075 per share and a market cap of $5.72Bil. The stock has returned -49.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mohawk Industries Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-book ratio of 0.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.10 and a price-sales ratio of 0.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 44,373-share investment in NYSE:CVS. Previously, the stock had a 1.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $98.99 during the quarter.

On 11/07/2022, CVS Health Corp traded for a price of $101.03 per share and a market cap of $132.66Bil. The stock has returned 10.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CVS Health Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-book ratio of 1.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.43 and a price-sales ratio of 0.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, AM INVESTMENT STRATEGIES LLC bought 160,661 shares of NYSE:FHN for a total holding of 406,703. The trade had a 1.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.73.

On 11/07/2022, First Horizon Corp traded for a price of $24.3 per share and a market cap of $13.04Bil. The stock has returned 43.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Horizon Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-book ratio of 1.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.61 and a price-sales ratio of 4.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 9,350-share investment in NYSE:DHR. Previously, the stock had a 0.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $276.14 during the quarter.

On 11/07/2022, Danaher Corp traded for a price of $247.01 per share and a market cap of $179.26Bil. The stock has returned -15.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Danaher Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-book ratio of 3.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.27 and a price-sales ratio of 5.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

AM INVESTMENT STRATEGIES LLC reduced their investment in NAS:SRAD by 245,680 shares. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.97.

On 11/07/2022, Sportradar Group AG traded for a price of $9.45 per share and a market cap of $2.76Bil. The stock has returned -57.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sportradar Group AG has a price-earnings ratio of 152.46, a price-book ratio of 3.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.28 and a price-sales ratio of 5.29.

