Truadvice, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 132 stocks valued at a total of $175.00Mil. The top holdings were SH(8.88%), DJIA(8.64%), and XYLD(6.89%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Truadvice, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Truadvice, LLC bought 885,977 shares of ARCA:SH for a total holding of 969,381. The trade had a 8.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.66.

On 11/07/2022, ProShares Short S&P500 -1x Shares traded for a price of $16.335 per share and a market cap of $3.03Bil. The stock has returned 17.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Truadvice, LLC bought 552,096 shares of ARCA:PSQ for a total holding of 640,681. The trade had a 4.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.34.

On 11/07/2022, ProShares Short QQQ -1x Shares traded for a price of $14.95 per share and a market cap of $1.70Bil. The stock has returned 36.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Truadvice, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:QYLD by 412,824 shares. The trade had a 4.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.1.

On 11/07/2022, Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF traded for a price of $15.9078 per share and a market cap of $6.30Bil. The stock has returned -20.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a price-book ratio of 5.81.

Truadvice, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:DIA by 19,640 shares. The trade had a 3.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $316.66.

On 11/07/2022, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF traded for a price of $326.473 per share and a market cap of $29.16Bil. The stock has returned -8.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a price-book ratio of 3.77.

During the quarter, Truadvice, LLC bought 264,729 shares of ARCA:DJIA for a total holding of 688,339. The trade had a 3.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.48.

On 11/07/2022, Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF traded for a price of $22.0201 per share and a market cap of $54.39Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF has a price-book ratio of 0.92.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

