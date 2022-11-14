New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) today announced the appointment of Lori DelGiudice to the position of Senior Vice President of Human Resources (HR) effective November 7, 2022. Ms. DelGiudice, a career HR professional with more than 20 years of experience, will be responsible for designing, implementing and overseeing NJR’s human capital management strategies and programs to maximize the potential and effectiveness of a diverse and growing workforce. Her responsibilities will include labor and employee relations, professional development and training, strategic workforce planning and compensation and benefits initiatives.

“As a premier energy infrastructure company with nearly 1,300 employees and operations in six states, maintaining a productive and engaged workforce is an essential part of our operations and key to our continued growth and success,” said Steve Westhoven, President and CEO of New Jersey Resources. “Lori’s depth of experience and track record of strong organizational leadership and talent management will strengthen our ability to attract, develop and retain the best talent. I congratulate and welcome her to our leadership team.”

Ms. DelGiudice joins NJR from Honeywell International, where she served as Vice President-HR for Advanced Materials for the Performance and Technologies division, overseeing HR strategy and operations for a global workforce of over 3,200 employees.

Over a 16-year career at Honeywell, Ms. DelGiudice held HR management positions of increasing responsibility, including Global HR Director for Advanced Materials and Global HR Manager for Corporate Functions. Her responsibilities and accomplishments included leadership in business transformation, mergers and integrations, talent management and acquisition for diverse business segments, labor relations, and driving Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

Ms. DelGiudice holds a master’s degree in HR Management and a bachelor of science in Management from Rutgers University.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) is a Fortune 1000 company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses:

New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary,operates and maintains over 7,600 miles of natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve over 560,000 customers in New Jersey’s Monmouth, Ocean and parts of Morris, Middlesex, Sussex and Burlington counties.

Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar projects with a total capacity of over 380 megawatts, providing residential and commercial customers with low-carbon solutions.

Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions to its customers across North America.

Storage and Transportation serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers through its ownership of Leaf River and the Adelphia Gateway Pipeline Project, as well as our 50% equity ownership in the Steckman Ridge natural gas storage facility.

Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products to residential homes throughout New Jersey.

NJR and its nearly 1,300 employees are committed to helping customers save energy and money by promoting conservation and encouraging efficiency through Conserve to Preserve® and initiatives such as The SAVEGREEN Project® and The Sunlight Advantage®.

For more information about NJR: www.njresources.com.

