ARROW FINANCIAL CORP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 339 stocks valued at a total of $686.00Mil. The top holdings were VOO(12.34%), AROW(6.63%), and IJH(5.65%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ARROW FINANCIAL CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

ARROW FINANCIAL CORP reduced their investment in ARCA:VOO by 9,413 shares. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $363.71.

On 11/07/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $349.1694 per share and a market cap of $260.80Bil. The stock has returned -18.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a price-book ratio of 3.40.

ARROW FINANCIAL CORP reduced their investment in NAS:VCSH by 20,855 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.76.

On 11/07/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $73.85 per share and a market cap of $38.41Bil. The stock has returned -8.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

ARROW FINANCIAL CORP reduced their investment in NAS:INTC by 33,593 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.09.

On 11/07/2022, Intel Corp traded for a price of $28.28 per share and a market cap of $115.59Bil. The stock has returned -42.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-book ratio of 1.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.94 and a price-sales ratio of 1.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

ARROW FINANCIAL CORP reduced their investment in ARCA:IBDN by 43,013 shares. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.87.

On 11/07/2022, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF traded for a price of $25.015 per share and a market cap of $1.34Bil. The stock has returned 0.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, ARROW FINANCIAL CORP bought 48,185 shares of ARCA:IBDU for a total holding of 95,865. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.68.

On 11/07/2022, iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF traded for a price of $21.47 per share and a market cap of $281.26Mil. The stock has returned -17.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

