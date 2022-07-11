SouthState Corp recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 663 stocks valued at a total of $984.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(4.96%), AAPL(4.41%), and SHY(3.37%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SouthState Corp’s top five trades of the quarter.

SouthState Corp reduced their investment in NYSE:SHEL by 72,322 shares. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.53.

On 11/07/2022, Shell PLC traded for a price of $57.04 per share and a market cap of $204.32Bil. The stock has returned 27.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shell PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 4.98, a price-book ratio of 1.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.73 and a price-sales ratio of 0.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

SouthState Corp reduced their investment in NAS:SHY by 23,797 shares. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.95.

On 11/07/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $80.615 per share and a market cap of $29.25Bil. The stock has returned -5.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, SouthState Corp bought 25,519 shares of NYSE:ORCL for a total holding of 46,772. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.21.

On 11/07/2022, Oracle Corp traded for a price of $76.835 per share and a market cap of $206.54Bil. The stock has returned -17.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Oracle Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 36.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.52 and a price-sales ratio of 4.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, SouthState Corp bought 4,098 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 25,022. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 11/07/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $379.965 per share and a market cap of $356.13Bil. The stock has returned -18.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-book ratio of 3.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.36 and a price-sales ratio of 2.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

SouthState Corp reduced their investment in ARCA:TIP by 10,306 shares. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.92.

On 11/07/2022, iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $105.485 per share and a market cap of $24.77Bil. The stock has returned -13.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

