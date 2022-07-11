ARVEST TRUST CO N A recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 152 stocks valued at a total of $1.36Bil. The top holdings were EFA(11.39%), MDY(8.72%), and IVV(4.99%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ARVEST TRUST CO N A’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 81,424 shares in ARCA:XLV, giving the stock a 0.73% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $128.37 during the quarter.

On 11/07/2022, Health Care Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $132.255 per share and a market cap of $40.04Bil. The stock has returned 0.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Health Care Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a price-book ratio of 4.73.

ARVEST TRUST CO N A reduced their investment in ARCA:GSLC by 111,155 shares. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.52.

On 11/07/2022, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF traded for a price of $75.7986 per share and a market cap of $10.94Bil. The stock has returned -17.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a price-book ratio of 3.56.

During the quarter, ARVEST TRUST CO N A bought 111,228 shares of ARCA:EFA for a total holding of 2,755,808. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.33.

On 11/07/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $61.2 per share and a market cap of $42.88Bil. The stock has returned -22.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a price-book ratio of 1.45.

During the quarter, ARVEST TRUST CO N A bought 81,460 shares of ARCA:TPYP for a total holding of 1,902,490. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.21.

On 11/07/2022, Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF traded for a price of $25.3628 per share and a market cap of $537.42Mil. The stock has returned 13.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a price-book ratio of 2.01.

ARVEST TRUST CO N A reduced their investment in ARCA:VTI by 9,995 shares. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $198.53.

On 11/07/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $190.71 per share and a market cap of $254.04Bil. The stock has returned -20.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a price-book ratio of 3.13.

