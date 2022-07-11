Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 73 stocks valued at a total of $434.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(8.93%), ISRG(6.13%), and MA(4.88%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 3,710,950 shares. The trade had a 4.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.89.

On 11/07/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $88.765 per share and a market cap of $1,141.22Bil. The stock has returned -40.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-book ratio of 4.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.01 and a price-sales ratio of 4.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 28,562 shares in FRA:48D, giving the stock a 1.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of €230.61 during the quarter.

On 11/07/2022, Atlassian Corp traded for a price of €126.2 per share and a market cap of €32.04Bil. The stock has returned -67.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Atlassian Corp has a price-book ratio of 93.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -70.59 and a price-sales ratio of 11.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.34, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 28,417-share investment in NAS:TEAM. Previously, the stock had a 1.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $233.56 during the quarter.

On 11/07/2022, Atlassian Corp traded for a price of $119.935 per share and a market cap of $30.57Bil. The stock has returned -72.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Atlassian Corp has a price-book ratio of 90.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -71.29 and a price-sales ratio of 10.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.33, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC bought 7,255 shares of NAS:SWAV for a total holding of 28,788. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $254.3.

On 11/07/2022, ShockWave Medical Inc traded for a price of $279.255 per share and a market cap of $9.99Bil. The stock has returned 16.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ShockWave Medical Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 190.38, a price-book ratio of 32.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 155.74 and a price-sales ratio of 28.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC bought 2,452 shares of NAS:IDXX for a total holding of 47,324. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $367.34.

On 11/07/2022, IDEXX Laboratories Inc traded for a price of $382.91 per share and a market cap of $31.72Bil. The stock has returned -39.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, IDEXX Laboratories Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 48.67, a price-book ratio of 66.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.08 and a price-sales ratio of 9.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

