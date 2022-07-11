Personal Capital Advisors Corp recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

500 HOWARD STREET SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94105

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 453 stocks valued at a total of $18.50Bil. The top holdings were SCHF(10.78%), IWM(5.59%), and BSV(5.56%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s top five trades of the quarter.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp reduced their investment in ARCA:ITOT by 1,661,432 shares. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.01.

On 11/07/2022, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $84.473 per share and a market cap of $38.42Bil. The stock has returned -20.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a price-book ratio of 3.05.

During the quarter, Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 4,193,265 shares of ARCA:SCHF for a total holding of 70,930,204. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.39.

On 11/07/2022, Schwab International Equity ETF traded for a price of $30.7316 per share and a market cap of $26.56Bil. The stock has returned -21.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab International Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a price-book ratio of 1.48.

During the quarter, Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 1,350,158 shares of ARCA:VWO for a total holding of 23,903,226. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.14.

On 11/07/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $37.5 per share and a market cap of $64.49Bil. The stock has returned -23.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a price-book ratio of 1.59.

During the quarter, Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 353,300 shares of NYSE:ABBV for a total holding of 367,781. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $143.5.

On 11/07/2022, AbbVie Inc traded for a price of $147.9 per share and a market cap of $260.97Bil. The stock has returned 30.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AbbVie Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-book ratio of 17.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.89 and a price-sales ratio of 4.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 922,070 shares of ARCA:SCHP for a total holding of 7,788,005. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.85.

On 11/07/2022, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF traded for a price of $51.73 per share and a market cap of $14.02Bil. The stock has returned -12.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.