INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT OF VIRGINIA LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 171 stocks valued at a total of $462.00Mil. The top holdings were VGT(3.34%), ABBV(3.10%), and BMY(2.52%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT OF VIRGINIA LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT OF VIRGINIA LLC bought 9,782 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 11,358. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 11/07/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $379.965 per share and a market cap of $356.13Bil. The stock has returned -18.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-book ratio of 3.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.36 and a price-sales ratio of 2.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT OF VIRGINIA LLC bought 141,459 shares of NAS:THRY for a total holding of 173,279. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.92.

On 11/07/2022, Thryv Holdings Inc traded for a price of $17.885 per share and a market cap of $615.06Mil. The stock has returned -42.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Thryv Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.38.

INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT OF VIRGINIA LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MDT by 30,724 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $89.87.

On 11/07/2022, Medtronic PLC traded for a price of $85.645 per share and a market cap of $113.44Bil. The stock has returned -28.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Medtronic PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-book ratio of 2.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.11 and a price-sales ratio of 3.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT OF VIRGINIA LLC reduced their investment in NAS:CHK by 26,759 shares. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $93.95.

On 11/07/2022, Chesapeake Energy Corp traded for a price of $104.9999 per share and a market cap of $14.06Bil. The stock has returned 69.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chesapeake Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.47, a price-book ratio of 2.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.62 and a price-sales ratio of 2.07.

During the quarter, INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT OF VIRGINIA LLC bought 17,857 shares of NAS:QCOM for a total holding of 80,472. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $137.39.

On 11/07/2022, Qualcomm Inc traded for a price of $109.67 per share and a market cap of $121.76Bil. The stock has returned -31.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Qualcomm Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-book ratio of 6.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.48 and a price-sales ratio of 2.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

