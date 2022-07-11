NTV ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

216 BROOKS STREET CHARLESTON, WV 25301

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 238 stocks valued at a total of $475.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(6.98%), AAPL(4.20%), and QQQ(3.58%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were NTV ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, NTV ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC bought 16,016 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 92,960. The trade had a 1.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 11/07/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $379.965 per share and a market cap of $356.13Bil. The stock has returned -18.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-book ratio of 3.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.36 and a price-sales ratio of 2.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

NTV ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IEZ by 236,975 shares. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.63.

On 11/07/2022, iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF traded for a price of $21.89 per share and a market cap of $245.62Mil. The stock has returned 49.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a price-book ratio of 2.27.

During the quarter, NTV ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC bought 5,895 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 63,691. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $301.34.

On 11/07/2022, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $267.74 per share and a market cap of $145.94Bil. The stock has returned -32.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a price-book ratio of 5.87.

The guru sold out of their 49,900-share investment in ARCA:COPX. Previously, the stock had a 0.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.56 during the quarter.

On 11/07/2022, Global X Copper Miners ETF traded for a price of $31.86 per share and a market cap of $1.46Bil. The stock has returned -8.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Global X Copper Miners ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a price-book ratio of 1.12.

NTV ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NAS:SHY by 16,582 shares. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.95.

On 11/07/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $80.615 per share and a market cap of $29.25Bil. The stock has returned -5.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.