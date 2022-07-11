EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 130 stocks valued at a total of $395.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.17%), MSFT(3.67%), and IWM(3.62%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp.’s top five trades of the quarter.

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. reduced their investment in NYSE:NSC by 30,167 shares. The trade had a 1.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.48.

On 11/07/2022, Norfolk Southern Corp traded for a price of $236.24 per share and a market cap of $54.69Bil. The stock has returned -15.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Norfolk Southern Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-book ratio of 4.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.42 and a price-sales ratio of 4.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. bought 33,666 shares of NAS:CME for a total holding of 41,984. The trade had a 1.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $197.63.

On 11/07/2022, CME Group Inc traded for a price of $169.84 per share and a market cap of $60.99Bil. The stock has returned -21.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CME Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-book ratio of 2.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.64 and a price-sales ratio of 12.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 48,091-share investment in NAS:FANG. Previously, the stock had a 1.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $124.78 during the quarter.

On 11/07/2022, Diamondback Energy Inc traded for a price of $163.92 per share and a market cap of $29.23Bil. The stock has returned 50.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Diamondback Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-book ratio of 2.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.21 and a price-sales ratio of 3.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 28,974 shares in NAS:VRSK, giving the stock a 1.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $186.91 during the quarter.

On 11/07/2022, Verisk Analytics Inc traded for a price of $168.33 per share and a market cap of $26.26Bil. The stock has returned -21.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verisk Analytics Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-book ratio of 13.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.77 and a price-sales ratio of 8.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 23,930 shares in NAS:SHV, giving the stock a 0.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $109.43 during the quarter.

On 11/07/2022, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $109.815 per share and a market cap of $21.15Bil. The stock has returned 0.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

