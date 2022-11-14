Individual and institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend Cloud DX's interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference Cloud DX has announced exclusive partnerships with medical technology leaders Medtronic, Teladoc Health, CBI Healthcare, Medioh Logistics and others so far in 2022.

These announcements indicate Cloud DX is the preferred partner for Remote Patient Monitoring in North American, impacting company growth plans for Q4 2022 and for 2023.

CEO Robert Kaul will present on the implications of these Agreements and update investors on recent Cloud DX initiatives including US and Canadian business developments.

KITCHENER, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2022 / Cloud DX ( TSXV:CDX, Financial)(OTCQB:CDXFF), is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on November 9, 2022.

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the company's Founder & CEO, Robert Kaul .

Cloud DX is emerging as the partner of choice among the largest global medical technology companies to provide innovative, best-in-class remote patient monitoring (RPM) solutions.

Mr. Kaul will present on recent news and time permitting will subsequently open the floor for questions. Please ask your questions during the event and we will do our best to get through as many of them as possible. The Cloud DX presentation will start at 11:25 AM Eastern time and run for 30 minutes.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the Conference and receive any updates that are released.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and at ir.clouddx.com .

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About Cloud DX

Accelerating digital healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health TM remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, 2022 Top Innovator by Canadian Business, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers." Cloud DX is an exclusive partner to Medtronic Canada, Teladoc Health Canada, and Equitable Life of Canada.

Cloud DX Investor Site https://ir.clouddx.com/overview/default.aspx

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Social Links

Twitter https://twitter.com/CloudDX

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/clouddxinc/

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/cloud-dx/

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/cloud.dx/

For media inquiries please contact:

Janine Scott

Marketing Lead

888-543-0944

[email protected]

For investor inquiries (Canada):

Jay Bedard

Cloud DX Investor Relations

647-881-8418

[email protected]

For investor inquiries (US):

Gary Zwetchkenbaum

Plumtree LLC

Phone 718-224-3123

Cell 516-455-7662

[email protected]

SOURCE: Cloud DX Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/724392/Cloud-DX-To-Present-on-Recent-Partnership-Announcements-at-Emerging-Growth-Conference



