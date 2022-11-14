Hauppauge, NY, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. ( AMPG), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal-processing components for satellite, 5G, and other communications networks and a worldwide distributor of packages and lids for integrated circuit assembly, and designer of complete 5G/6G systems, today announced that it was recognized by Inc. magazine in its list of “Top 10 Most Innovative Telecom Solution to Watch”

Founder and CEO Fawad Maqbool stated, “It was an honor to work with Inc. Magazine on this article to discuss Amplitech Group and how we currently offer a wide range of products for 5G, Telecom, quantum computing, airline Wi-Fi, and all things wireless, starting from connectorized modules, discrete transistors, MMICs, and packages, to multi-chip modules (MCMs) and systems using multiple disciplines and processes that we see a lack of in the market. All of these products directly enable technologies such as Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented reality (AR), Telemedicine, fully autonomous vehicles, Satellite-to-phone connectivity, the Internet of Things (IoT), Internet in the sky, and much more. AmpliTech is committed to connecting humans like never before in the 21st century.”

About AmpliTech Group



AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes state-of-the-art radio frequency (RF) microwave components for global satellite communications, telecom (5G & IoT), space, defense, and quantum computing markets as well as systems and component design consulting services. In December 2021, AmpliTech completed the purchase of the assets and operations of Spectrum Semiconductor Materials Inc. a global specialty distributor of semiconductor components based in San Jose, CA. AmpliTech has a 13+ year track record of developing high performance, custom solutions to meet the unique needs of some of the largest companies in the global industries we serve. We are proud of our focused team's unique skills, experience and dedication, which enables us to deliver superior solutions, faster time to market, competitive pricing, excellent customer satisfaction and repeat business. For more information, visit: www.amplitechgroup.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its oﬃcers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company's ability to execute its business plan as anticipated; (ii) trends affecting the Company's ﬁnancial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company's growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identiﬁed and described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s ﬁlings with the SEC, which are available on our website. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

