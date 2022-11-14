PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced the promotion of Eric Shander, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), to the position of President and CFO, effective immediately. In addition to his CFO responsibilities, his role will expand to include PowerSchool’s global customer renewals and success functions. Shander’s successful leadership of the finance, accounting, human resources, investor relations, and information technology functions for PowerSchool over the past two years has been instrumental in the company’s success. Prior to joining PowerSchool, Shander held financial and operational leadership roles at Red Hat, IBM, and Lenovo.

“I couldn’t be more excited about the journey we’re on at PowerSchool especially in this expanded role as President and CFO,” said Eric Shander, President and CFO at PowerSchool. “Taking on these additional responsibilities, I’ll have the opportunity to apply even more of my experiences and skills to critical parts of our business that will help us realize our company growth.”

In addition, PowerSchool announced today that Tony Kender joins the company as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Kender brings with him 30+ years of experience in applications software and information services, as well as leadership of sales, global marketing and channels teams across all industries and selling motions.

“Joining PowerSchool as the new CRO is a meaningful opportunity, both personally and professionally, as I’m committed to fulfill the company’s mission to power the education ecosystem and help educators and students realize their full potential,” said Tony Kender, CRO at PowerSchool. “I look forward to the work ahead and I’m confident that together with the entire PowerSchool team we will exceed our goals.”

Prior to joining PowerSchool, Kender was CRO at FinancialForce where he was responsible for all go-to-market teams from sales to marketing to channels. There he led the business back to revenue growth and delivered their best growth year in company history. Before that, Kender served as Senior Vice President & General Manager of North America Human Capital Management Sales at Oracle. In this role, he led the Oracle Enterprise go-to-market sales strategy and execution, transforming the organization from on-premises offerings to the cloud business with a SaaS value proposition. In addition, Tony also held sales and marketing leadership roles at CorpU, Intralinks, SAP, and ADP.

“With Eric’s promotion into his expanded role as President and CFO, and simultaneously bringing such a seasoned CRO as Tony onto the team, it gives me great confidence that we will continue our momentum and growth as a company,” said Hardeep Gulati, CEO of PowerSchool. “Their incredible backgrounds and expertise in these critical areas of our business sets us up perfectly to serve even more educators and students around the world.”

About PowerSchool

