Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR):

What’s happening?

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) (“Frontier”) today announced that John Harrobin, Executive Vice President of Consumer, is scheduled to present at the New Street and BCG Innovation Conference.

When and where?

The presentation will take place on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at 9:55 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast link for the event will be available in the Events+%26amp%3B+Presentations section of Frontier%26rsquo%3Bs+Investor+Relations+website.

About Frontier

Frontier is a leading communications provider offering gigabit speeds to empower and connect millions of consumers and businesses in 25 states. It is building critical digital infrastructure across the country with its fiber-optic network and cloud-based solutions, enabling connections today and future proofing for tomorrow. Rallied around a single purpose, Building Gigabit America™, the company is focused on supporting a digital society, closing the digital divide, and working toward a more sustainable environment. Frontier is preparing today for a better tomorrow. Visit frontier.com.

