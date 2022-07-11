NISA INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2579 stocks valued at a total of $11.42Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.62%), MSFT(4.69%), and VTI(4.11%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were NISA INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 2,596,974 shares in ARCA:VTI, giving the stock a 4.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $198.53 during the quarter.

On 11/07/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $190.66 per share and a market cap of $255.22Bil. The stock has returned -20.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a price-book ratio of 3.15.

During the quarter, NISA INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC bought 1,735,125 shares of ARCA:EFA for a total holding of 2,214,925. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.33.

On 11/07/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $60.94 per share and a market cap of $42.74Bil. The stock has returned -22.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a price-book ratio of 1.45.

NISA INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:MUB by 186,421 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.7.

On 11/07/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $101.76 per share and a market cap of $28.97Bil. The stock has returned -10.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, NISA INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC bought 386,473 shares of ARCA:EWC for a total holding of 622,473. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.01.

On 11/07/2022, iShares MSCI Canada ETF traded for a price of $33.47 per share and a market cap of $3.68Bil. The stock has returned -13.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a price-book ratio of 1.75.

During the quarter, NISA INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC bought 126,211 shares of NYSE:PLD for a total holding of 587,526. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $124.02.

On 11/07/2022, Prologis Inc traded for a price of $108.93 per share and a market cap of $100.55Bil. The stock has returned -23.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Prologis Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-book ratio of 2.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.83 and a price-sales ratio of 15.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

