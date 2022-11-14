CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: CFB), the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank (“CrossFirst”), announced today receipt of regulatory approval from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to complete the previously announced acquisition of Central Bancorp, Inc.’s (“Central”) bank subsidiary, Farmers & Stockmens Bank (“F&S Bank”). F&S Bank currently has Central Bank & Trust branches in Denver and Colorado Springs and Farmers & Stockmens Bank branches in New Mexico.

CrossFirst and Central expect to complete the merger on or about November 22, 2022, pending satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions set forth in the agreement.

“We are pleased to have received regulatory approval to welcome Farmers & Stockmens Bank and Central Bank & Trust clients and employees to CrossFirst,” said Mike Maddox, CrossFirst’s Chief Executive Officer. “The expected combination of our companies reinforces the strong strategic and cultural fit, and I am truly excited about the positive impact we will have in the communities we serve as we become extraordinary together.”

We believe the acquisition accelerates CrossFirst’s growth trajectory and strengthens the company's financial profile for continued success. CrossFirst will build on Farmers & Stockmens and Central Bank & Trust’s footprint to reach a broad range of clients and expand into new regions.

Scott Page, Chief Executive Officer of F&S Bank, will assume the role of Regional President at CrossFirst Bank and play a key role in the integration. “We are delighted to join a bank that shares our cultural values and commitment to clients,” said Page. “Combining the strengths of our teams will provide our clients expanded capabilities with the addition of CrossFirst’s comprehensive set of products, services, and systems.”

Banking locations for Farmers & Stockmens Bank and Central Bank & Trust are expected to continue to operate under their respective names until full integration is complete, which is anticipated to take place in the first half of 2023. As the companies work to combine systems, clients should not experience any changes to their banking and should continue using their current banking locations, checks, debit/credit cards, digital banking and other banking services. Signage and documents will begin to reflect CrossFirst Bank’s name upon closing as systems are combined.

This approval follows prior approvals or non-objection letters from the Office of State Bank Commissioner of Kansas, Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies (Division of Banking), and New Mexico Regulation & Licensing Department (Financial Institutions Division), and shareholders of Central. No further bank regulatory approvals are required to complete the merger of CrossFirst and F&S Bank.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB) is a Kansas corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, which is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. CrossFirst Bank has nine full-service banking locations in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, and Arizona that offer products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and families. For more information, visit crossfirstbank.com.

