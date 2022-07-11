WEYBOSSET RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 53 stocks valued at a total of $227.00Mil. The top holdings were CPRT(9.08%), DE(8.01%), and KEYS(7.52%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WEYBOSSET RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, WEYBOSSET RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT LLC bought 96,871 shares of NAS:CPRT for a total holding of 387,918. The trade had a 4.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.54.

On 11/07/2022, Copart Inc traded for a price of $57.09 per share and a market cap of $27.18Bil. The stock has returned -25.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Copart Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-book ratio of 5.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.21 and a price-sales ratio of 3.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 90,272 shares in NYSE:CNI, giving the stock a 4.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $119.14 during the quarter.

On 11/07/2022, Canadian National Railway Co traded for a price of $120.15 per share and a market cap of $80.01Bil. The stock has returned -7.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Canadian National Railway Co has a price-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-book ratio of 5.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.71 and a price-sales ratio of 7.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 102,353 shares in NYSE:APTV, giving the stock a 3.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $95.93 during the quarter.

On 11/07/2022, Aptiv PLC traded for a price of $99.17 per share and a market cap of $26.87Bil. The stock has returned -43.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aptiv PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 991.70, a price-book ratio of 3.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 198.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.27 and a price-sales ratio of 1.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, WEYBOSSET RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT LLC bought 4,670 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 12,440. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 11/07/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $138.92 per share and a market cap of $2,209.96Bil. The stock has returned -7.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-book ratio of 43.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.07 and a price-sales ratio of 5.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, WEYBOSSET RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT LLC bought 2,125 shares of NYSE:RH for a total holding of 25,973. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $269.95.

On 11/07/2022, RH traded for a price of $259.23 per share and a market cap of $6.15Bil. The stock has returned -60.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, RH has a price-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-book ratio of 5.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.98 and a price-sales ratio of 1.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

