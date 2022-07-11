Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 186 stocks valued at a total of $291.00Mil. The top holdings were TFLO(6.40%), IVW(4.29%), and AAPL(3.61%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ifrah Financial Services, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. bought 35,718 shares of NAS:FTSM for a total holding of 104,932. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.09.

On 11/07/2022, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF traded for a price of $59.33 per share and a market cap of $6.92Bil. The stock has returned 0.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 48.30 and a price-book ratio of 2.14.

The guru sold out of their 16,254-share investment in ARCA:TIP. Previously, the stock had a 0.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $111.92 during the quarter.

On 11/07/2022, iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $105.47 per share and a market cap of $24.75Bil. The stock has returned -13.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 29,589-share investment in ARCA:SCHR. Previously, the stock had a 0.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.8 during the quarter.

On 11/07/2022, Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF traded for a price of $48.21 per share and a market cap of $7.60Bil. The stock has returned -13.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHP by 26,856 shares. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.85.

On 11/07/2022, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF traded for a price of $51.73 per share and a market cap of $14.02Bil. The stock has returned -12.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Ifrah Financial Services, Inc. bought 23,113 shares of ARCA:TFLO for a total holding of 368,986. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.1.

On 11/07/2022, iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.44 per share and a market cap of $3.78Bil. The stock has returned 1.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

