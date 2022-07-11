COBBLESTONE CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC /NY/ recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

500 LINDEN OAKS, STE 210 ROCHESTER, NY 14625

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 256 stocks valued at a total of $1.20Bil. The top holdings were GOVT(11.07%), IXUS(8.39%), and ITOT(7.04%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were COBBLESTONE CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC /NY/’s top five trades of the quarter.

COBBLESTONE CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC /NY/ reduced their investment in ARCA:DFAX by 1,402,753 shares. The trade had a 2.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.24.

On 11/07/2022, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $20.4 per share and a market cap of $4.50Bil. The stock has returned -22.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a price-book ratio of 1.19.

During the quarter, COBBLESTONE CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC /NY/ bought 170,409 shares of ARCA:IEMG for a total holding of 515,169. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.93.

On 11/07/2022, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $44.72 per share and a market cap of $59.75Bil. The stock has returned -26.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a price-book ratio of 1.47.

During the quarter, COBBLESTONE CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC /NY/ bought 102,704 shares of NAS:IXUS for a total holding of 1,976,157. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.68.

On 11/07/2022, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF traded for a price of $54.62 per share and a market cap of $26.51Bil. The stock has returned -23.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a price-book ratio of 1.45.

During the quarter, COBBLESTONE CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC /NY/ bought 19,951 shares of ARCA:AGG for a total holding of 40,304. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.47.

On 11/07/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $94.04 per share and a market cap of $76.10Bil. The stock has returned -16.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, COBBLESTONE CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC /NY/ bought 17,895 shares of ARCA:ITOT for a total holding of 1,061,312. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.01.

On 11/07/2022, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $84.46 per share and a market cap of $38.46Bil. The stock has returned -20.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a price-book ratio of 3.06.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

