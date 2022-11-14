Bruker+Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) announced today it will participate in the 2022 Jefferies London Healthcare Conference. Gerald Herman, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer will present and participate in an analyst moderated question and answer session on behalf of the Company on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 12:00 PM Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the question and answer session will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.bruker.com. A replay will be posted in the “Events & Presentations” section of the Bruker Corporation Investor Relations website after the event and will be available for 90 days.

About Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR)

