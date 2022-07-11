Birchview Capital, LP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 60 stocks valued at a total of $141.00Mil. The top holdings were BMY(36.62%), AZYO(7.23%), and NBIX(6.41%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Birchview Capital, LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Birchview Capital, LP bought 16,397 shares of NAS:PRTA for a total holding of 118,945. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.61.

On 11/07/2022, Prothena Corp PLC traded for a price of $55.78 per share and a market cap of $2.62Bil. The stock has returned -5.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Prothena Corp PLC has a price-book ratio of 6.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -13.07 and a price-sales ratio of 19.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 8,000-share investment in NAS:TPTX. Previously, the stock had a 0.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $75.07 during the quarter.

On 11/07/2022, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $76.01 per share and a market cap of $3.81Bil. The stock has returned 13.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -8.81 and a price-sales ratio of 3800.50.

During the quarter, Birchview Capital, LP bought 12,000 shares of NAS:VTYX for a total holding of 45,000. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.14.

On 11/07/2022, Ventyx Biosciences Inc traded for a price of $26.04 per share and a market cap of $1.47Bil. The stock has returned 26.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ventyx Biosciences Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.44 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -19.08.

Birchview Capital, LP reduced their investment in NAS:FHTX by 20,000 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $12.87.

On 11/07/2022, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $9.07 per share and a market cap of $377.65Mil. The stock has returned -34.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 7.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -0.32 and a price-sales ratio of 40.68.

The guru established a new position worth 2,500 shares in NAS:SRPT, giving the stock a 0.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $100.79 during the quarter.

On 11/07/2022, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $100.39 per share and a market cap of $8.81Bil. The stock has returned 12.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 20.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -21.11 and a price-sales ratio of 9.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

