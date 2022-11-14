WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Werewolf”) ( HOWL), an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer, today announced upcoming oncology research and investor community events in which Werewolf scientists and management will participate.



This week, Werewolf will present preclinical data at the 37th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC), being held November 8-12, 2022, in Boston, and virtually. The detailed data will be presented in a poster presentation titled, “mWTX-330, an IL-12 INDUKINE™ molecule, Selectively Activates Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes and Reprograms the Tumor Microenvironment in Murine Syngeneic Tumor Models” (Abstract #1096) on Friday, November 11 at 11:55 am - 1:25 pm EST, in Hall C. The full abstract is now available for review on the SITC annual meeting website.

Werewolf’s management team will also participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Date/Time: Tuesday, November 15 at 5:35 pm GMT (12:35 pm EST)

Location: London, UK

Management will participate in a fireside chat and be available for one-on-one meetings.

Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference

Date/Time: Tuesday, November 29 at 10:10 am EST

Location: New York, NY

Management will present and be available for one-on-one meetings.

5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

Date/Time: Tuesday, November 29 at 9:15 am EST

Location: Virtual

Management will participate in a fireside chat and be available for one-on-one meetings.

BofA Securities 2022 Biotech SMID Cap Conference

Date/Time: Thursday, December 8 at 2:15 pm EST

Location: Boston, MA

Management will participate in a fireside chat and be available for one-on-one meetings.

Links to the live webcasts for the Jefferies, Evercore ISI and BofA Securities conferences will be available at https://investors.werewolftx.com/news-and-events/events. An archived replay will be available for approximately 90 days following each presentation.

About Werewolf Therapeutics:

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc., is an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer. We are leveraging our proprietary PREDATOR™ platform to design conditionally activated molecules that stimulate both adaptive and innate immunity with the goal of addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies. Our INDUKINE™ molecules are intended to remain inactive in peripheral tissue yet activate selectively in the tumor microenvironment. Our most advanced product candidates, WTX-124 and WTX-330, are systemically delivered, conditionally activated Interleukin-2 (IL-2), and Interleukin-12 (IL-12) INDUKINE molecules, respectively, for the treatment of solid tumors. To learn more visit www.werewolftx.com.

Investor Contact:

Josh Rappaport

Stern IR

212.362.1200

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Amanda Sellers

VERGE Scientific Communications

301.332.5574

[email protected]