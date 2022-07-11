MAGNOLIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 112 stocks valued at a total of $92.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(15.45%), QQQ(11.81%), and IJH(6.42%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MAGNOLIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, MAGNOLIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD bought 8,060 shares of NYSE:EPD for a total holding of 12,525. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.8.

On 11/07/2022, Enterprise Products Partners LP traded for a price of $25 per share and a market cap of $54.39Bil. The stock has returned 19.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enterprise Products Partners LP has a price-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-book ratio of 2.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.33 and a price-sales ratio of 0.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, MAGNOLIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD bought 1,195 shares of NYSE:IBM for a total holding of 4,042. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $131.23.

On 11/07/2022, International Business Machines Corp traded for a price of $138.34 per share and a market cap of $125.08Bil. The stock has returned 17.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, International Business Machines Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 100.98, a price-book ratio of 6.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.11 and a price-sales ratio of 2.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, MAGNOLIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD bought 297 shares of NYSE:BRK.B for a total holding of 6,651. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $284.56.

On 11/07/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $290.19 per share and a market cap of $639.19Bil. The stock has returned 0.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 59.92, a price-book ratio of 1.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.18 and a price-sales ratio of 2.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, MAGNOLIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD bought 205 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 39,599. The trade had a 0.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 11/07/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $379.95 per share and a market cap of $357.62Bil. The stock has returned -17.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-book ratio of 3.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.42 and a price-sales ratio of 2.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

MAGNOLIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 520 shares. The trade had a 0.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 11/07/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $138.92 per share and a market cap of $2,209.96Bil. The stock has returned -7.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-book ratio of 43.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.07 and a price-sales ratio of 5.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

