AXS Investments LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

181 WESTCHESTER AVE PORT CHESTER, NY 10573

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 202 stocks valued at a total of $257.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(2.67%), GOOGL(2.56%), and V(2.43%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AXS Investments LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 28,000 shares in NAS:REG, giving the stock a 0.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $61.16 during the quarter.

On 11/07/2022, Regency Centers Corp traded for a price of $63.65 per share and a market cap of $10.89Bil. The stock has returned -12.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Regency Centers Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-book ratio of 1.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.99 and a price-sales ratio of 9.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 14,000 shares in NYSE:DLR, giving the stock a 0.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $122.65 during the quarter.

On 11/07/2022, Digital Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of $97.22 per share and a market cap of $27.95Bil. The stock has returned -34.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Digital Realty Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-book ratio of 1.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.64 and a price-sales ratio of 6.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 26,000 shares in NYSE:SLG, giving the stock a 0.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.49 during the quarter.

On 11/07/2022, SL Green Realty Corp traded for a price of $37.96 per share and a market cap of $2.44Bil. The stock has returned -46.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SL Green Realty Corp has a price-book ratio of 0.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 46.10 and a price-sales ratio of 3.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 14,571-share investment in NYSE:GIS. Previously, the stock had a 0.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $76.23 during the quarter.

On 11/07/2022, General Mills Inc traded for a price of $79.19 per share and a market cap of $47.00Bil. The stock has returned 29.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Mills Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-book ratio of 4.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.59 and a price-sales ratio of 2.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.20, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 40,500-share investment in NYSE:OFC. Previously, the stock had a 0.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.2 during the quarter.

On 11/07/2022, Corporate Office Properties Trust traded for a price of $26.72 per share and a market cap of $3.00Bil. The stock has returned -2.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Corporate Office Properties Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-book ratio of 1.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.96 and a price-sales ratio of 4.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.