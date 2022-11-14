Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN), a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, and high performance capacitors and radio frequency (“RF”) products, will host an Investor Update call on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. This webcasted virtual event will run from 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time) to approximately 10:00 a.m. Central time (11:00 a.m. Eastern time).

Jeffrey Niew, president and CEO of Knowles, along with John Anderson, senior vice president and CFO, will review the company's business segments, growth strategies, end markets and capital allocation framework. Management will also provide an update on the company’s progress towards achieving the mid-term targets announced in November 2021. A live Q&A session will follow the presentation.

The event will be webcast and accessible in the Investor Relations section of the corporate website at www.knowles.com. A replay of the webcast will be available and accessible from the corporate website following the event.

Investors can also listen to the Investor Update Call at 9:00 a.m. Central time on November 29, 2022 by calling (844) 200-6205 (United States) or (929) 526-1599 (International). The conference ID is 058379.

Upcoming Conference Participation

Jeffrey Niew, president and CEO, and John Anderson, senior vice president and CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the 6th Annual Wells Fargo TMT Summit on December 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. The presentation will begin at approximately 10:40 a.m. local time. Mr. Niew and Mr. Anderson will also be available for 1x1 and small group meetings.

The presentation will be webcasted live. Interested parties can access the webcast from the Investor Relations section of the corporate website at www.knowles.com.

About Knowles

Knowles is a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, and high performance capacitors and RF products, serving the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. Knowles uses its leading position in SiSonic™ micro-electro-mechanical systems ("MEMS") microphones and strong capabilities in audio processing technologies to optimize audio systems and improve the user experience across consumer applications. Knowles is also a leader in hearing health acoustics, high performance capacitors, and RF solutions for a diverse set of markets. Knowles’ focus on the customer, combined with unique technology, proprietary manufacturing techniques, and global operational expertise, enables it to deliver innovative solutions across multiple applications. Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, Knowles is a global organization with employees in over a dozen countries. The Company continues to invest in high value solutions to diversify its revenue and increase exposure to high growth markets. For more information, visit knowles.com.

