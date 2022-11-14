Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global supplier of equipment and services optimizing semiconductor manufacturing yield and productivity, today announced that a leading global MEMS sensor manufacturer, has selected Cohu’s next generation MEMS test platform, Sense+, for testing their portfolio of advanced gyroscopic sensors.

The Sense+ architecture isolates the stimulus and test module from the handling system, enabling up to 10x increase in test accuracy compared to prior generation solutions. The system delivers high throughput test and inspection of small, delicate devices. Sense+ also provides customers the flexibility to reconfigure the system to test different sensors, thereby extending the useful life of the platform. Further, Sense+ supports handling and vision inspection of advanced MEMS as wafer-level packages.

The MEMS sensor market is projected to grow 7% annually over the next 4 years reaching an estimated $18 billion. Cohu’s MEMS test solutions enable customers to test the new generation of high-accuracy, combo-sensors used in automotive ADAS, consumer wearables, mobility products, industrial automation and IoT. Fully configured, Sense+ delivers a one-pass automated test, inspection, and metrology for the most complex MEMS devices.

“We are excited to launch our new generation MEMS sensor test platform and receive early validation with multi-unit orders from the market leading MEMS sensor supplier,” said Luis Müller, Cohu President and CEO. “Sense+ revolutionizes MEMS sensor test, delivering a step function improvement in accuracy at high-speed production while enabling much needed flexibility to improve test economics.”

About Cohu:

Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) is a global technology leader supplying test, automation, inspection and metrology products and services to the semiconductor industry. Cohu’s differentiated and broad product portfolio enables optimized yield and productivity, accelerating customers’ manufacturing time-to-market. Additional information can be found at www.Cohu.com.

