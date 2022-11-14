Astra Space, Inc. (“Astra”) (Nasdaq: ASTR), today announced that Chris Kemp, Founder, Chairman and CEO, will present at the Deutsche Bank Global Space Summit on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT.

About Astra

Astra’s mission is to improve life on Earth from space® by creating a healthier and more connected planet. Today, Astra offers one of the lowest cost-per-launch dedicated orbital launch services of any operational launch provider in the world, and one of the industry’s first flight-proven electric propulsion systems for satellites, Astra Spacecraft Engine™. Astra delivered its first commercial launch to low Earth orbit in 2021, making it the fastest company in history to reach this milestone, just five years after it was founded in 2016. Astra (NASDAQ: ASTR) was the first space launch company to be publicly traded on Nasdaq. Visit astra.com to learn more about Astra.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107006046/en/

