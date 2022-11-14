Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ), a leading U.S. manufacturer of branded salty snacks, plans to present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference in Nashville, TN, on November 16, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. CT or 10:00 a.m. ET.

Media and investors may access the live audio webcast at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.utzsnacks.com%2F.

About Utz Brands, Inc.

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) manufactures a diverse portfolio of savory snacks through popular brands including Utz®, On The Border® Chips & Dips, Golden Flake®, Zapp’s®, Good Health®, Boulder Canyon®, Hawaiian Brand®, and TORTIYAHS!®, among others.

After a century with strong family heritage, Utz continues to have a passion for exciting and delighting consumers with delicious snack foods made from top-quality ingredients. Utz’s products are distributed nationally through grocery, mass merchandisers, club, convenience, drug, and other channels. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz has multiple manufacturing facilities located across the U.S. to serve our growing customer base. For more information, please visit www.utzsnacks.com or call 1‐800‐FOR‐SNAX.

Investors and others should note that Utz announces material financial information to its investors using its investor relations website (https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.utzsnacks.com%2Finvestors%2Fdefault.aspx), U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) filings, press releases, public conference calls, and webcasts. Utz uses these channels, as well as social media, to communicate with our stockholders and the public about the Company, the Company’s products and other issues. It is possible that the information that Utz posts on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, Utz encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the Company to review the information posted on the social media channels listed on Utz’s investor relations website.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107006026/en/