Each panel focuses on distinct areas of tumor biology and response to therapy which are of greatest interest to translational and clinical researchers



Simplifies biomarker assay development and validation

Creates end-to-end spatial phenotyping workflow when integrated with the PhenoImager platforms

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoya Biosciences, Inc., ( AKYA), The Spatial Biology Company®, today announced the launch of PhenoCode™ Signature Panels for high-throughput spatial biomarker discovery and validation on the PhenoImager® platforms. Each of the customizable multiplex panels includes key markers for phenotyping the tumor microenvironment (TME) and immune status. When combined with the high-speed and robust imaging of the PhenoImager platforms, a rapid, quantitative, end-to-end spatial phenotyping workflow is enabled. The workflow accelerates development and validation of predictive signatures and prognostic biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Poster presentations and a symposium describing the application of PhenoCode Signature Panels will be offered at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting, being held in Boston, Massachusetts, November 8-12, 2022.

Akoya’s symposium, titled ‘Supercharging Spatial Signature Development’, will be held on November 10 from 7:30 pm to 9:00 pm ET in BCEC 156 at the Boston Convention Center. Speakers include:

Patrick Savickas PhD, Immunochemist, HistoWiz

Arutha Kulasinghe, PhD, Senior Research Fellow, University of Queensland

Oliver Braubach, PhD, Head of Applications, Akoya Biosciences



More details about Akoya’s SITC activities and poster presentations can be found here.

“The rapidly expanding immuno-oncology therapeutic and clinical trial landscape is necessitating the need for more predictive tissue-based biomarker solutions,” said Brian McKelligon, Chief Executive Officer of Akoya Biosciences. “The PhenoCode Signature Panels provide our translational and clinical partners with a ready-made and customizable solution to rapidly advance their biomarker programs.”

The PhenoCode Signature chemistry represents an important milestone in Akoya’s commitment to create a suite of platform solutions from discovery to diagnostics. As a powerful hybrid of Akoya’s legacy CODEX and Opal assays, the PhenoCode Signature Panels create a continuum of methodologies, enabling translational and clinical researchers to perform discovery on the PhenoCycler®-Fusion and validation on the PhenoImager platforms.

“Invicro is excited to partner with Akoya for early access to the new PhenoCode Signature Panels, which will simplify approaches to create rich, contextual biomarker data and help us accelerate the discovery and validation of immunotherapy biomarkers,” said Joseph Krueger, PhD, Vice President of Invicro’s Advanced Pathology Services. “What is particularly unique is that the panels deliver the efficiency of an off-the-shelf assay with the power of customization to enable rapid deployment of panels to follow the natural process of scientific exploration.”

For more information about the PhenoCode Signature Panels, please visit akoyabio.com.

About Akoya Biosciences

As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences’ mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and response to therapy. Akoya offers a full continuum of spatial phenotyping solutions to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research: PhenoCode™ Panels and PhenoCycler®, PhenoImager® Fusion and PhenoImager HT Instruments. To learn more about Akoya, visit www.akoyabio.com.

