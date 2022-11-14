Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 14, 2022!

ACCO Brands Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

52 minutes ago
ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share. The dividend will be paid on December 12, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 25, 2022.

“Since implementing the dividend in 2018, it has become an important part of our capital allocation strategy and the Company remains committed to supporting our quarterly dividend with our robust free cash flow. At the current stock price, on an annualized basis our shareholders are receiving over a 6% yield on their investment,” said Boris Elisman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ACCO Brands.

About ACCO Brands Corporation

ACCO Brands, the Home of Great Brands Built by Great People, designs, manufactures and markets consumer and end-user products that help people work, learn, play and thrive. Our widely recognized brands include AT-A-GLANCE®, Five Star®, Kensington®, Leitz®, Mead®, PowerA®, Swingline®, Tilibra® and many others. More information about ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) can be found at www.accobrands.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005943/en/

