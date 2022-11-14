MONACO, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Partners L.P. ("Navios Partners") (:NMM) announced today that it will host a conference call on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 8:30 am ET, at which time Navios Partners' senior management will provide highlights and commentary on earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022. The Company will report results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022, prior to the conference call.



A supplemental slide presentation will be available on the Navios Partners website at www.navios-mlp.com under the "Investors" section at 8:00 am ET on the day of the call.

Conference Call details:

Call Date/Time: Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 8:30 am ET

Call Title: Navios Partners Q3 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

US Dial In: +1.800.343.4849

International Dial In: +1.203.518.9848

Conference ID: NMMQ322

The conference call replay will be available two hours after the live call and remain available for one week at the following numbers:

US Replay Dial In: +1. 800.839.5492

International Replay Dial In: +1. 402.220. 2551

This call will be simultaneously Webcast. The Webcast will be available on the Navios Partners website, www.navios-mlp.com, under the "Investors" section. The Webcast will be archived and available at the same Web address for two weeks following the call.

About Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

Navios Partners (: NMM) is an international owner and operator of dry cargo and tanker vessels. For more information, please visit our website at www.navios-mlp.com.

Public & Investor Relations Contact:

Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

+1.212.906.8645

[email protected]

Nicolas Bornozis

Capital Link, Inc.

+1.212.661.7566

[email protected]



