Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of its securities. All of the securities to be sold in the offering are being offered by Marinus. In addition, Marinus expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15 percent of the number of securities offered in the public offering at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

SVB Securities, RBC Capital Markets and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. are acting as joint bookrunners for the proposed offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Marinus intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to continue to fund commercialization of ZTALMY® (ganaxolone) oral suspension CV, the development of its product candidates and for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital, capital expenditures, research and development expenditures, clinical trial expenditures, acquisitions of new technologies, products or businesses, and investments.

The securities described above are being offered by Marinus pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-239780) declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 27, 2020.

The securities will be offered only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering that form a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering is expected to be filed with the SEC and, when filed, will be available on the SEC’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained from SVB Securities LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109 by email at [email protected] or by phone at (800) 808 7525, ext. 6105; RBC Capital Markets LLC, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, New York 10281, or by telephone at (877) 822-4089, or by email at [email protected]; or Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., 499 Park Avenue, 6th Floor, New York, New York 10022, Attn: Capital Markets Department, or by email at [email protected].

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for seizure disorders. The Company’s commercial product, ZTALMY® (ganaxolone) oral suspension CV, has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of seizures associated with CDKL5 deficiency disorder in patients two years of age and older. The potential of ganaxolone is also being studied in other rare seizure disorders, including in Phase 3 trials in tuberous sclerosis complex and refractory status epilepticus. Ganaxolone is a neuroactive steroid GABA A receptor modulator that acts on a well-characterized target in the brain known to have anti-seizure effects. It is being developed in IV and oral formulations to maximize therapeutic reach for adult and pediatric patients in acute and chronic care settings.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent any statements made in this press release deal with information that is not historical, they are forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the timing and success of the proposed offering, as well as the anticipated use of proceeds from the proposed offering and other statements identified by words such as “will,” “potential,” “could,” “can,” “believe,” “intends,” “continue,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “may,” other words of similar meaning or the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Uncertainties and risks may cause Marinus’ actual results to be materially different than those expressed in or implied by Marinus’ forward-looking statements. For Marinus, this includes satisfaction of the customary closing conditions of the offering, delays in obtaining required stock exchange or other regulatory approvals, stock price volatility and the impact of general business and economic conditions. More detailed information on these and additional factors that could affect Marinus’ actual results are described in Marinus’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and in any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release. Marinus undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

