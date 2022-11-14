Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) announced today that John L. Plueger, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Gregory B. Willis, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be speaking at the Airline Economics Growth Frontiers Asia Pacific Singapore 2022 Conference November 8 and 9, 2022. For further details, please visit the Airline Economics Growth Frontiers Singapore 2022 conference website at: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aviationnews-online.com%2Fconferences%2Fsingapore%2F. Any materials utilized for these engagements will be posted in advance of the presentation time to the Investors section of the Air Lease website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.airleasecorp.com.

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

Air Lease Corporation is a leading global aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing new commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. The company routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investors” section of its website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult Air Lease Corporation’s website regularly for important information. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107006085/en/