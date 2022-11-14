NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Leidos Holdings Inc. (“Leidos”) (: LDOS) breached their fiduciary duties to Leidos and its shareholders. If you are a Leidos shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or [email protected].



Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Leidos’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Leidos in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties, and whether Leidos and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On November 1, 2022, Leidos announced it had received subpoenas in connection with criminal investigations into potential foreign bribery and antitrust violations.

What You Can Do

If you are a Leidos shareholder, you may have legal claims against Leidos’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or [email protected].

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

CONTACT:

Joe Pettigrew

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

230 Park Avenue, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10169

844-818-6982

[email protected]