CULLEN/FROST BANKERS, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Post Office Box 1600 SAN ANTONIO, TX 78296-1600

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1178 stocks valued at a total of $4.38Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.70%), MSFT(5.36%), and AMZN(2.48%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CULLEN/FROST BANKERS, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, CULLEN/FROST BANKERS, INC. bought 512,856 shares of NYSE:CFR for a total holding of 728,408. The trade had a 1.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $131.12.

On 11/08/2022, Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc traded for a price of $158.3 per share and a market cap of $10.18Bil. The stock has returned 19.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-book ratio of 3.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.36 and a price-sales ratio of 6.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, CULLEN/FROST BANKERS, INC. bought 64,094 shares of ARCA:VUG for a total holding of 344,423. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.74.

On 11/08/2022, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $213.29 per share and a market cap of $66.83Bil. The stock has returned -33.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a price-book ratio of 6.83.

During the quarter, CULLEN/FROST BANKERS, INC. bought 278,170 shares of ARCA:GUNR for a total holding of 1,704,818. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.73.

On 11/08/2022, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund traded for a price of $42.61 per share and a market cap of $7.04Bil. The stock has returned 14.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a price-book ratio of 1.82.

During the quarter, CULLEN/FROST BANKERS, INC. bought 165,121 shares of ARCA:EFA for a total holding of 1,150,112. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.33.

On 11/08/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $60.94 per share and a market cap of $42.74Bil. The stock has returned -22.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a price-book ratio of 1.45.

During the quarter, CULLEN/FROST BANKERS, INC. bought 117,845 shares of ARCA:SCHD for a total holding of 532,302. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.31.

On 11/08/2022, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $74.24 per share and a market cap of $40.95Bil. The stock has returned -2.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a price-book ratio of 3.59.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

