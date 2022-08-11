JNBA Financial Advisors recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

8500 NORMANDALE LAKE BLVD BLOOMINGTON, MN 55437

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 709 stocks valued at a total of $648.00Mil. The top holdings were MOAT(7.12%), IJH(6.06%), and VIG(4.98%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were JNBA Financial Advisors’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, JNBA Financial Advisors bought 199,639 shares of ARCA:BSV for a total holding of 219,575. The trade had a 2.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.09.

On 11/08/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $74.23 per share and a market cap of $37.22Bil. The stock has returned -7.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 463,243 shares in ARCA:IVLU, giving the stock a 1.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.82 during the quarter.

On 11/08/2022, iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF traded for a price of $21.69 per share and a market cap of $1.52Bil. The stock has returned -14.13% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a price-book ratio of 0.79.

The guru established a new position worth 222,430 shares in ARCA:DFEM, giving the stock a 0.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.95 during the quarter.

On 11/08/2022, Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $21.355 per share and a market cap of $798.51Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a price-book ratio of 1.22.

During the quarter, JNBA Financial Advisors bought 61,712 shares of ARCA:VTEB for a total holding of 179,496. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.7.

On 11/08/2022, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.61 per share and a market cap of $21.01Bil. The stock has returned -11.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, JNBA Financial Advisors bought 42,211 shares of NAS:VIGI for a total holding of 166,619. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.16.

On 11/08/2022, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF traded for a price of $65.75 per share and a market cap of $3.63Bil. The stock has returned -22.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a price-book ratio of 2.73.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

