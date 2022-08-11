Parsec Financial Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

PO BOX 2324 ASHEVILLE, NC 28802

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 271 stocks valued at a total of $2.00Bil. The top holdings were VEA(8.62%), AAPL(5.19%), and DFAU(4.27%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Parsec Financial Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Parsec Financial Management, Inc. bought 691,719 shares of ARCA:DFAU for a total holding of 3,395,478. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.75.

On 11/08/2022, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF traded for a price of $26.96 per share and a market cap of $2.58Bil. The stock has returned -17.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.24.

During the quarter, Parsec Financial Management, Inc. bought 162,204 shares of NAS:VCSH for a total holding of 243,300. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.76.

On 11/08/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $73.83 per share and a market cap of $38.40Bil. The stock has returned -8.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:CVS by 118,953 shares. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.99.

On 11/08/2022, CVS Health Corp traded for a price of $101.18 per share and a market cap of $132.95Bil. The stock has returned 10.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CVS Health Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-book ratio of 1.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.93 and a price-sales ratio of 0.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Parsec Financial Management, Inc. bought 80,568 shares of ARCA:MUB for a total holding of 110,043. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.7.

On 11/08/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $101.76 per share and a market cap of $28.97Bil. The stock has returned -10.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Parsec Financial Management, Inc. bought 139,227 shares of BATS:IAGG for a total holding of 440,392. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.11.

On 11/08/2022, iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund traded for a price of $48.31 per share and a market cap of $3.66Bil. The stock has returned -11.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

