GARDEN CITY, NY, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProPhase Labs, Inc. ( PRPH), a growth oriented and diversified diagnostics, genomics and biotech company, today announced it will be participating in the Q4 Investor Summit Conference, which will take place on November 14, 2022 in New York, New York. ProPhase Labs’ CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Ted Karkus will be presenting at 3:00 PM ET on November 14, 2022.



Event: Q4 Investor Summit Date: November 14th, 2022 Presentation: November 14th at 3:00 P.M. ET Location: Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel, 811 7th Avenue, W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019 Webcast: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rAeD2KatRFKyd-GmzPBH9w





1x1s will be available for qualified investors

The conference is completely complimentary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary I n vestor Registr a tion

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc. ( PRPH) (“ProPhase”) is a growth oriented and diversified diagnostics, genomics and biotech company. The Company seeks to leverage its CLIA lab services to provide whole genome sequencing and research, direct to consumers, as it builds a genomics database to be used for further research. The Company provides traditional CLIA molecular laboratory services, including COVID-19 testing. The Company also operates a state-of-the-art contract manufacturing subsidiary and offers the TK Supplements line of dietary supplements, which are distributed in food, drug and mass stores throughout the country.



ProPhase Diagnostics, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of ProPhase, offers a broad array of clinical diagnostic and testing services at its CLIA certified laboratories including state-of-the-art polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). Critical to COVID-19 testing, ProPhase Diagnostics provides fast turnaround times for results. ProPhase Diagnostics also offers rapid antigen and antibody/immunity tests to broaden its COVID-19 testing beyond RT-PCR testing. The Company has announced plans for expansion of lab to include traditional clinical testing and genomics testing.

ProPhase Precision Medicine, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of ProPhase, focuses on genomics sequencing and testing technologies, a comprehensive method for analyzing entire genomes, including the genes and chromosomes in DNA. The data obtained from genomic testing may help to identify inherited disorders and tendencies, help predict disease risk, help identify expected drug response, and characterize genetic mutations, including those that drive cancer progression. The Company currently offers Nebula Genomics whole genome sequencing products direct-to-consumer online, with plans to sell in food, drug and mass (FDM) stores and to provide testing for universities conducting genomic research.

ProPhase BioPharma, Inc. (PBIO), a wholly owned subsidiary of ProPhase, was formed for the licensing, development, investigation and potential commercialization of novel drugs and compounds including Equivir and Equivir G and two small molecule PIM kinase inhibitors, Linebacker LB-1 and LB-2, with plans to pursue development, investigation, and possible commercialization of LB-1 as a cancer co-therapy.

ProPhase Labs has decades of experience researching, developing, manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and selling OTC consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements under the TK Supplements® brand and Phamaloz contract manufacturing subsidiary.

ProPhase Labs actively pursues strategic investments and acquisition opportunities for other companies, technologies, and products.

For more information, visit www.ProPhaseLabs.com.

