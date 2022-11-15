Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 15, 2022!

Mosaic Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

TAMPA, FL, / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2022 / The Mosaic Company (

NYSE:MOS, Financial) released its financial results for third quarter 2022. The company's earnings release, market update, and supplemental materials are available at https://investors.mosaicco.com/financials/quarterly-results.

Mosaic will present a fireside chat addressing investor questions during a conference call on Tuesday, November 8th at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, accessible both through Mosaic's website at https://investors.mosaicco.com, and the dial in numbers below. The webcast will be available up to at least one year from today's date.

Conference Call Details:

Dial-in number (Toll Free)+1 877-883-0383
International Dial-in number+1-412-902-6506
Participant Elite Entry Number6058962

Link to Webcast of the Conference Call:

https://investors.mosaicco.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Contacts:

The Mosaic Company

Investors:
Paul Massoud, 813-775-4260
[email protected]

Media:
William Barksdale, 813-775-4208
[email protected]

