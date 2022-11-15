VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2022 / St. Anthony Gold Corp. ("St. Anthony" or the "Company") (CSE:STAG)(Frankfurt:M1N)(OTC PINK:MTEHF) announces it completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Financing") on November 4, 2022. The Company accepted subscriptions on this final tranche of 21,472,600 units at a price of $0.035 per unit, for gross proceeds of $751,541. The Company paid finders fees to qualified finders of $16,363.48 and issued 467,528 broker warrants, which are on the same terms as the warrants forming part of the units.

The Company raised a total of $1,522,545.57. A total of 43,501,300 Units and 1,011,128 broker warrants were issued pursuant to the Financing.

Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at $0.05 for a period of two years from the date of closing.

Securities issued on this closing are subject to a statutory hold period until March 5, 2023.

The net proceeds of the Financing will be used for general working capital.

About St. Anthony Gold Corp.

St. Anthony Gold Corp., a Canadian-based mineral exploration corporation, is focused on identifying and advancing high-value mineral properties.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION SEE THE COMPANY'S WEB SITE AT

https://stanthonygoldcorp.com

Email to [email protected]

Contact: Peter Wilson CEO - 604-649-0945

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Further information about the Company is available on www.SEDAR.com under the Company's profile.

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward-looking information") as those terms are used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and similar Canadian laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated", "anticipates" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the business of the Company. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

