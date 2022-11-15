Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA) today announced that it has commenced an offering of 10 million shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) common stock in a registered public offering and, subject to the completion of the offering, a concurrent share repurchase by AmerisourceBergen in the amount of approximately $500 million.

After the sale, Walgreens Boots Alliance’s ownership of AmerisourceBergen’s common stock has decreased from approximately 26 percent to approximately 20 percent.

Walgreens Boots Alliance intends to use the proceeds primarily for debt paydown and the continued support of the company’s strategic priorities, including acquisitions.

A written copy of the prospectus supplement relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, Email: [email protected]. The closing of the concurrent share repurchase will be conditioned upon the closing of the offering and therefore there can be no assurance that the concurrent share repurchase will be completed. The offering is not conditioned upon the completion of the concurrent share repurchase.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (Nasdaq: WBA) is an integrated healthcare, pharmacy and retail leader serving millions of customers and patients every day, with a 170-year heritage of caring for communities.

A trusted, global innovator in retail pharmacy with approximately 13,000 locations across the U.S., Europe and Latin America, WBA plays a critical role in the healthcare ecosystem. The company is reimagining local healthcare and well-being for all as part of its purpose – to create more joyful lives through better health. Through dispensing medicines, improving access to a wide range of health services, providing high quality health and beauty products and offering anytime, anywhere convenience across its digital platforms, WBA is shaping the future of healthcare.

WBA employs more than 325,000 people and has a presence in nine countries through its portfolio of consumer brands: Walgreens, Boots, Duane Reade, the No7 Beauty Company, Benavides in Mexico and Ahumada in Chile. Additionally, WBA has a portfolio of healthcare-focused investments located in several countries, including China and the U.S.

The company is proud of its contributions to healthy communities, a healthy planet, an inclusive workplace and a sustainable marketplace. WBA has been recognized for its commitment to operating sustainably: the company is an index component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) and was named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens 2022.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107006220/en/