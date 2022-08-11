PL Capital Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

47 EAST CHICAGO AVENUE, SUITE 336 NAPERVILLE, IL 60540

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 41 stocks valued at a total of $342.00Mil. The top holdings were BANC(15.90%), HBNC(10.50%), and EFSC(9.68%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PL Capital Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 143,683-share investment in NAS:UCBI. Previously, the stock had a 1.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.24 during the quarter.

On 11/08/2022, United Community Banks Inc traded for a price of $38.29 per share and a market cap of $4.07Bil. The stock has returned 6.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, United Community Banks Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-book ratio of 1.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.73 and a price-sales ratio of 4.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

PL Capital Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MGYR by 340,000 shares. The trade had a 1.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $12.23.

On 11/08/2022, Magyar Bancorp Inc traded for a price of $12.5 per share and a market cap of $88.72Mil. The stock has returned 10.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Magyar Bancorp Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-book ratio of 0.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.31 and a price-sales ratio of 2.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, PL Capital Advisors, LLC bought 80,000 shares of AMEX:EVBN for a total holding of 543,649. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.58.

On 11/08/2022, Evans Bancorp Inc traded for a price of $36.54 per share and a market cap of $201.48Mil. The stock has returned -3.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Evans Bancorp Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-book ratio of 1.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.10 and a price-sales ratio of 2.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, PL Capital Advisors, LLC bought 42,924 shares of NAS:EFSC for a total holding of 767,970. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.47.

On 11/08/2022, Enterprise Financial Services Corp traded for a price of $52.26 per share and a market cap of $1.95Bil. The stock has returned 7.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-book ratio of 1.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.70 and a price-sales ratio of 4.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

PL Capital Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:BMRC by 57,958 shares. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.79.

On 11/08/2022, Bank of Marin Bancorp traded for a price of $34.25 per share and a market cap of $549.00Mil. The stock has returned -10.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of Marin Bancorp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-book ratio of 1.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.54 and a price-sales ratio of 4.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.