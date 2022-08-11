Diversified Portfolios, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 132 stocks valued at a total of $372.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(19.46%), BSV(14.66%), and BIV(6.61%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Diversified Portfolios, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Diversified Portfolios, Inc. bought 174,324 shares of ARCA:AVDE for a total holding of 206,387. The trade had a 2.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.87.

On 11/08/2022, Avantis International Equity ETF traded for a price of $49.92 per share and a market cap of $1.92Bil. The stock has returned -21.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Avantis International Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a price-book ratio of 1.25.

During the quarter, Diversified Portfolios, Inc. bought 141,912 shares of BATS:ICSH for a total holding of 178,086. The trade had a 1.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.74.

On 11/08/2022, BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.865 per share and a market cap of $7.05Bil. The stock has returned -0.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a price-book ratio of 0.95.

During the quarter, Diversified Portfolios, Inc. bought 25,488 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 46,240. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 11/08/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $138.92 per share and a market cap of $2,209.96Bil. The stock has returned -7.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-book ratio of 43.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.07 and a price-sales ratio of 5.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Diversified Portfolios, Inc. bought 151,143 shares of ARCA:DFAE for a total holding of 261,345. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.32.

On 11/08/2022, Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF traded for a price of $20.82 per share and a market cap of $1.68Bil. The stock has returned -22.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.35.

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:VTHR by 14,051 shares. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $178.06.

On 11/08/2022, Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund traded for a price of $170.96 per share and a market cap of $1.37Bil. The stock has returned -19.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a price-book ratio of 3.11.

