WISeKey to showcase “INeS” a fully-fledged PKI-as-a-service solution supporting MATTER standard, at the upcoming SIDO Paris 2022 IoT Exhibition

GENEVA – November 8, 2022: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company announced that it will participate to the SIDO Paris 2022 Exhibition from November 08-09 to showcase its end-to-end security portfolio of products and solution featuring PKI-as-a service, Digital Identity provisioning and Semiconductors.

Security by Design and IoT Identity Provisioning will be high priority topics at this year’s venue of the famous European event dedicated to IoT convergence, Artificial Intelligence and Robotics.

Standards in IoT industry (such as Wi-SUN, Matter and others) are aiming at changing the future of IoT devices interoperability and security, and increasing trust from Users. To enable secure authentication and prevent counterfeiting, OEMs and manufacturers must add certificates to their IoT devices and security chips at the assembly line.

With Matter Standard, device manufacturers need to start preparing their devices to be “Matter-trusted” and receive the Matter logo on them. PKI will be a cornerstone in the process of becoming “Matter-trusted”.

WISeKey leverages its long experience as Public Trusted CA (Certificate Authority) and WebTrust accreditation to support various Trust Models and provide the relevant CA hierarchy for IoT Manufacturers and IoT Solution Providers. Manufacturers using PKI for IoT security need to become more rigorous about the adoption of certificate policy, which governs trust and assurance levels. Achieving a full compliance would greatly improve results of security audits and establish full trust all along the IoT supply chain. WISeKey is thus engaged with CSA (https://csa-iot.org/) to become an accredited CA for Matter protocol.

Given the required scale of PKI for IoT, one of the best options to maintain high service levels and security without losing efficiency is to rely on a SaaS model that offers PKI-as-a-Service. Additionally, using PKI through a managed service model eases the burden for manufacturers to properly maintain the system regarding functionality, performance, and security assurance levels.

“WISeKey PKI for IoT solution, INeSTM”, provides high flexibility to OEMs and IoT Devices manufacturers who need to issue and manage certificates, at any scale and at any stage of the design and manufacturing process” Said Gweltas Radenac, IoT & PKI Business Unit Director at Wisekey.

About WISeKey

WISeKey ( WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.6 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

