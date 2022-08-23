Did you lose money on investments in Twitter? If so, please visit Twitter, Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or [email protected] to discuss your rights.



NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Twitter, Inc. (“Twitter” or the “Company”) (: TWTR) between August 3, 2020 and August 23, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Twitter purports to be a global social media platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time.

In 2010, the Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) filed a complaint against Twitter for mishandling users’ private information and for having too many employees with access to Twitter’s central controls.

On March 11, 2011, the FTC agreed to a settlement with Twitter. As part of the settlement, Twitter agreed it would be “barred for 20 years from misleading consumers about the extent to which it protects the security, privacy, and confidentiality of nonpublic consumer information, including the measures it takes to prevent unauthorized access to nonpublic information and honor the privacy choices made by consumers.”

Plaintiff alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements throughout the Class Period concerning security issues. Specifically, Plaintiff alleges that Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Twitter knew about security concerns on their platform; (2) Twitter actively worked to hide the security concerns from the board, the investing public, and regulators; (3) contrary to representations in SEC filings, Twitter did not take steps to improve security; and (4) Twitter’s active refusal to address security issues increased the risk of loss of public goodwill.

On August 23, 2022, before market hours, CNN published an article entitled “Ex-Twitter exec blows the whistle, alleging reckless and negligent cybersecurity policies”. The article stated that “Twitter has major security problems that pose a threat to its own users’ personal information, to company shareholders, to national security, and to democracy, according to an explosive whistleblower disclosure obtained exclusively by CNN and The Washington Post.”

The article further reported that “[t]he disclosure, sent last month to Congress and federal agencies, paints a picture of a chaotic and reckless environment at a mismanaged company that allows too many of its staff access to the platform’s central controls and most sensitive information without adequate oversight. It also alleges that some of the company’s senior-most executives have been trying to cover up Twitter’s serious vulnerabilities, and that one or more current employees may be working for a foreign intelligence service.”

On this news, the Company’s shares fell $3.15, or over 7%, to close at $39.86 per share on August 23, 2022.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 14, 2022 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

If you purchased Twitter securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options

