Textron+Aviation+Defense today announced the delivery of the first Beechcraft+T-6C+Texan+II Integrated Training System to the Tunisian Air Force in support of operations at No. 13 Squadron at Sfax air base in Tunisia. The Foreign Military Sales (FMS) contract comprises eight T-6C Texan II advanced military training aircraft, in-country field service and logistics support representatives, program management support, interim contractor support for the first year, training for pilots and maintenance professionals, spare engines, spare parts and aircraft support equipment.

The Beechcraft T-6 Texan II is the world's premier military flight trainer. To date, the global fleet of 1,001 Beechcraft T-6 Texan II aircraft has surpassed 5M flight hours across 13 nations and two flight schools. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Beechcraft T-6C Texan II is designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Defense LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Textron+Aviation+Inc., a Textron+Inc. ( NYSE:TXT, Financial) company.

“Textron Aviation Defense is honored the Tunisian Air Force has chosen the world’s best and most affordable military trainer — the legendry Beechcraft T-6C Texan II — as its next primary trainer,” said Fouad Kasri, director of Sales & Strategy for Africa and the Middle East, Textron Aviation Defense. “Tunisia is the thirteenth nation to acquire the T-6 and has now taken delivery of the 1,001st T-6 manufactured by our team in Wichita. We are delighted to welcome yet another North African and Mediterranean allied nation to the distinguished group of global air forces who rely on the next-generation T-6 Integrated Training System to achieve their pilot training objectives.”

Textron Aviation Defense collaborated with the U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) and the U.S. Air Force Security Assistance Training Squadron (AFSAT) to support the Tunisian Air Force’s modernization and growth program.

“Becoming a regional leader in military flight training excellence is one of the milestones on the path to achieving our counter-terrorism and border security mission requirements,” said General Mohamed Hajjem, the Tunisian Air Force Chief of Staff. “We are grateful to Textron Aviation Defense, AFLCMC and AFSAT for supporting our acquisition of the Beechcraft T-6C Texan II, as well as our efforts to achieve territorial sovereignty and regional stability. This acquisition paves the way for additional bilateral engagements and strengthens our relationship with the United States.”

Textron Aviation Defense expects to deliver the second Tunisian Air Force T-6C in late 2022. The remaining six aircraft are slated for delivery in 2023. Training of the initial cadre of pilots began Oct. 31 at Textron Aviation Defense facilities in Wichita, Kansas.

Additionally, the Tunisian Air Force will rely upon TRU+Simulation+%2B+Training+Inc.%2C an affiliate of Textron Aviation Inc, for a suite of training devices and related support. The devices — slated for installation at Sfax Air Base — include a ground-based training system, an operational flight trainer and a computer-based training lab.

About the Beechcraft T-6 Texan II

The Beechcraft T-6 Texan II is the world’s premier military flight trainer. To date, the global fleet of 1,001 Beechcraft T-6 Texan II aircraft has surpassed 5M flight hours across 13 nations and two NATO flight schools. With an installed base that more than quadruples its closest competitor, the family of Beechcraft T-6 Texan II aircraft has been the world’s number one Integrated Training System (ITS) for more than 20 years.

A vital asset, the T-6 empowers global pilot training across the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Flight Training program in Canada, the Euro NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training Program (ENJJPT) at Sheppard AFB, Texas and the U.S. Air Force Aviation Leadership Program as well as the U.S. Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, Army and Coast Guard, the Hellenic Air Force, the Argentine Air Force, the Israeli Air Force, the Royal Air Force, the Iraqi Air Force, the Royal Canadian Air Force, Mexican Navy, the Mexican Air Force, the Royal Moroccan Air Force, the Colombian Air Force, the Royal New Zealand Air Force, the Royal Thai Air Force and now the Tunisian Air Force.

Proven experience, affordability

Backed by more than 90 years of experience delivering more than 250,000 aircraft worldwide, the Beechcraft T-6 Texan II’s low acquisition, operating and sustainment costs enable global air forces to fast-track pilot production. With an installed base that more than quadruples its closest competitor, the family of Beechcraft T-6 Texan II aircraft has been the world’s number one Integrated Training System (ITS) for more than 20 years. The Beechcraft T-6 Texan II capitalizes on an active production line with an industry-leading Manufacturing Readiness Level (MRL) rating of 10 as well as a proven supply chain and the affordability of 85 percent parts commonality with the Beechcraft+AT-6E+Wolverine.

About Textron Aviation Defense LLC

When military customers need airborne solutions for their critical missions, they turn to Textron Aviation Defense. With a legacy of thousands of proven Integrated Training Systems (ITS) and Integrated Weapon Systems (IWS) produced and missionized in America’s Heartland since WWII, the family of Textron aircraft equip militaries worldwide with the lowest acquisition, sustainment and training costs on the market. Provider of the world’s leading military flight trainer, the Beechcraft T-6 Texan II fleet of 1,001 aircraft has logged more than 5 million hours across two NATO military flight schools and thirteen countries worldwide since 2001.

About Textron Aviation

We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 95 years, Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable and flexible flight.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements which may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, risks related to U.S. Government contracts as described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; changes in government regulations or policies on the export and import of our products; and volatility in the global economy or changes in worldwide political conditions that adversely impact demand for our products.

